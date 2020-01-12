Food

Trending

Veganuary for beginners

This simple guide will help you get your head around living a plant-based lifestyle — even if it's only for the rest of the month

Hilary Biller Columnist
12 January 2020 - 00:00 By

WHAT IS VEGANUARY?

Veganuary is a new type of New Year's resolution - and a growing trend - where people choose a vegan lifestyle for the month of January. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. 70 awesome places South Africans can visit without a visa in 2020 Travel
  2. Fikile Mbalula's subtle 'shade' at Mr Price 'Gucci' shoes has the streets ... Lifestyle
  3. #Megxit in memes: hilarious reactions to Prince Harry and Meghan's news Lifestyle
  4. Four signs that Harry and Meghan were 'over' the royal life Lifestyle
  5. 'I will always protect my family' - video of Prince Harry resurfaces after ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'Satanic’ artist says there's more coming - and it might be more controversial
Refugees camp in CT tourist hotspot: How did we get here?