Recipe
RECIPE | Roasted whole cauliflower with veg salad
Looking for something healthy and veggie-focused to cook this week? This miso-roasted cauliflower makes for a light yet satisfying summer main course, especially when accompanied by a fresh salad.
MISO-ROASTED WHOLE CAULIFLOWER WITH VEG SALAD
Preparation and cooking time: 45 minutes
Serves: 4
Cook's notes:
If you don't have space in your oven to cook a whole cauliflower, cut it into six wedges and lay them flat in a roasting pan, then reduce roasting time to 15 minutes. You could also use six baby cauliflowers for individual serves.
White or shiro miso is sweeter and milder in taste than brown, red and black miso, making it perfect for dressings. It is available from specialist Asian food stores and online from Faithful to Nature. You can also use a mixture of soy sauce and rice wine vinegar as a substitute for the white miso paste.
Don't fancy using dry sherry? Use white wine instead.
Ingredients:
1.3kg whole cauliflower
1 cup (250ml) dry sherry
¼ cup (65g) white miso paste
¼ cup (60ml) pure maple syrup
2 tbsp olive oil
1 tbsp finely grated fresh ginger
2 cloves garlic, crushed 1 tablespoon sesame seeds
1 tbsp sesame seeds
For the veg salad:
3 tsp cashew nut butter (or use your favourite other nut butter, unsweetened)
1 tbsp white miso paste
1 tbsp mirin
2 tsp water
¼ tsp sesame oil
200g sugar snap peas, halved lengthways
170g asparagus, cut into 4cm lengths
400g baby carrots, trimmed, halved lengthways
12 radishes (300g), trimmed, scrubbed, halved
½ cup (75g) roasted cashews, coarsely chopped
Micro radish leaves or other micro leaves, to serve (optional)
Method:
1. Preheat the oven to 200°C/180°C fan.
2. Cut a cross in base of cauliflower with a sharp knife. Place cauliflower in a large, cast-iron casserole dish or deep roasting pan. Pour sherry into base of dish.
3. Combine miso, maple syrup, oil, ginger and garlic in a small bowl; season. Spread over cauliflower. Cover dish with lid or foil; roast for 20 minutes. Sprinkle cauliflower with half of the sesame seeds; roast for a further 15 minutes or until cauliflower is tender and lightly browned.
4. Meanwhile, make veg salad: place nut butter, miso, mirin, water, olive oil and sesame oil in a small screw-top jar; shake well until smooth and combined.
5. Boil, steam or microwave sugar snap peas and asparagus until tender; drain. Cover to keep warm.
6. Just before serving the salad, place all vegetables, cashews and dressing in a large bowl; toss to combine.
7. When cauliflower is cooked through, remove from the oven and sprinkle with remaining sesame seeds; serve with veg salad. Sprinkle each serving with micro radish leaves, if you like.