Food

Recipe

RECIPE | Roasted whole cauliflower with veg salad

16 January 2020 - 09:07 By AUSTRALIAN WOMEN’S WEEKLY

Looking for something healthy and veggie-focused to cook this week? This miso-roasted cauliflower makes for a light yet satisfying summer main course, especially when accompanied by a fresh salad.

Whole roasted cauliflower with veg salad.
Whole roasted cauliflower with veg salad.
Image: Australian Women’s Weekly/Bauersyndication.com.au/ Magazinefeatures.co.za

MISO-ROASTED WHOLE CAULIFLOWER WITH VEG SALAD

Preparation and cooking time: 45 minutes

Serves: 4

Cook's notes:

If you don't have space in your oven to cook a whole cauliflower, cut it into six wedges and lay them flat in a roasting pan, then reduce roasting time to 15 minutes. You could also use six baby cauliflowers for individual serves.

White or shiro miso is sweeter and milder in taste than brown, red and black miso, making it perfect for dressings. It is available from specialist Asian food stores and online from Faithful to Nature. You can also use a mixture of soy sauce and rice wine vinegar as a substitute for the white miso paste.

Don't fancy using dry sherry? Use white wine instead.

Ingredients:

1.3kg whole cauliflower

1 cup (250ml) dry sherry

¼ cup (65g) white miso paste

¼ cup (60ml) pure maple syrup

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp finely grated fresh ginger

2 cloves garlic, crushed 1 tablespoon sesame seeds

1 tbsp sesame seeds

For the veg salad:

3 tsp cashew nut butter (or use your favourite other nut butter, unsweetened)

1 tbsp white miso paste

1 tbsp mirin

2 tsp water

¼ tsp sesame oil

200g sugar snap peas, halved lengthways

170g asparagus, cut into 4cm lengths

400g baby carrots, trimmed, halved lengthways

12 radishes (300g), trimmed, scrubbed, halved

½ cup (75g) roasted cashews, coarsely chopped

Micro radish leaves or other micro leaves, to serve (optional)

If you don't have space in your oven to cook a whole cauliflower, cut it into six wedges and reduce roasting time to 15 minutes

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 200°C/180°C fan.

2. Cut a cross in base of cauliflower with a sharp knife. Place cauliflower in a large, cast-iron casserole dish or deep roasting pan. Pour sherry into base of dish.

3. Combine miso, maple syrup, oil,  ginger and garlic in a small bowl; season. Spread over cauliflower. Cover dish with lid or foil; roast for 20 minutes. Sprinkle cauliflower with half of the sesame seeds; roast for a further 15 minutes or until cauliflower is tender and lightly browned.

4. Meanwhile, make veg salad: place nut butter, miso, mirin, water, olive oil and sesame oil in a small screw-top jar; shake well until smooth and combined. 

5. Boil, steam or microwave sugar snap peas and asparagus until tender; drain. Cover to keep warm.

6. Just before serving the salad, place all vegetables, cashews and dressing in a large bowl; toss to combine.

7. When cauliflower is cooked through, remove from the oven and sprinkle with remaining sesame seeds; serve with veg salad. Sprinkle each serving with micro radish leaves, if you like.

MORE:

Veganuary for beginners

This simple guide will help you get your head around living a plant-based lifestyle — even if it's only for the rest of the month
Lifestyle
4 days ago

Glorious gluten-free bakes: banana bread, four ways

Don't bin overripe bananas, bake one of these fruit loaves instead. Perfect for lunchboxes, they can be sliced and stashed in the freezer
Lifestyle
4 days ago

RECIPE | Moorish-style stuffed roast chicken

Harissa paste lends an exotic flavour to this festive roast. The herbed butternut stuffing works equally well with turkey, so feel free to swap out ...
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Possible court showdown between Meghan and her dad over leaked letter Lifestyle
  2. Fikile Mbalula's subtle 'shade' at Mr Price 'Gucci' shoes has the streets ... Lifestyle
  3. Kim Kardashian's walk-in fridge, kitchen & pantry tour has the streets shook - ... Lifestyle
  4. #Megxit in memes: hilarious reactions to Prince Harry and Meghan's news Lifestyle
  5. Jordyn Woods leaves little to the imagination with new bikini pics Lifestyle

Latest Videos

What R92m can get you in Johannesburg: Inside the 'Gatsby' mansion
'True' pass rate not reflected in matric exam results