Record-baking! World's longest cake created in India

16 January 2020 - 17:20 By AFP Relaxnews
A baker adds the finishing touches to a 6.5km-long cake in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cake in Thrissur in the south Indian state of Kerala on January 15 2020.
Image: Arun Sankar/AFP

It was a record-baking effort. Hundreds of bakers and chefs in southern India came together Wednesday to create what they said is the world's longest cake — about 6.5km.

They spread chocolate ganache on the serpentine dessert stretched out on thousands of tables and desks at a festival ground and adjoining roads in the coastal state of Kerala's Thrissur city.

The vanilla cake, 10cm wide and thick, weighed in at about 27,000kg.

About 1,500 bakers and chefs, wearing traditional whites and toque blanche caps, spent nearly four hours to put it together using 12,000kg of sugar and flour.

Large crowds watched the event organised by Bakers Association Kerala (BAKE). The group's secretary general, Naushad, said Guinness World Records had assessed the cake as being 6,500m but their confirmation of the exact length was pending.

That much cake would surpass the Guinness record held by Chinese bakers in Zixi county who made a fruitcake almost 3.2km long in 2018.

"This is an effort to showcase our skills to the world," said Naushad, who uses one name.

"We ensured hygiene and taste are up to the mark." 

