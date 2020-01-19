Creepy-crawly Mopani worms are an acquired taste
The caterpillars are touted as the South African food tourists must try
19 January 2020 - 00:00
Give me tripe, liver, brains, beef cheeks or even sheep's tail, but please never serve me mopani worms.
The caterpillars are touted as the South African food that tourists must try. Yet all I have managed was one dry, crunchy, scary nibble before the idea of all those tiny feet crawling across my tongue stopped me in my tracks...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.