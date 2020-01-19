Creepy-crawly Mopani worms are an acquired taste

Give me tripe, liver, brains, beef cheeks or even sheep's tail, but please never serve me mopani worms.



The caterpillars are touted as the South African food that tourists must try. Yet all I have managed was one dry, crunchy, scary nibble before the idea of all those tiny feet crawling across my tongue stopped me in my tracks...