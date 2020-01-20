Prepare for a stripped down, no-nonsense year in food

The biggest food moments of the 2010s included kale, mainly courtesy of Gwyneth Paltrow, until it was knocked off its pedestal by cauliflower around 2014.

We had the years of kimchi, cold-pressed juices and cold-brew coffee in between.

In 2017 we saw turmeric appearing in lattes, 2018 was the year of the humble chickpea and 2019 was all about plant-based diets and meats.

Turning to the year ahead, if trend predictions are an anthropological window into the state of our collective psyche, 2020 looks set to be a stripped-down, no-nonsense year.

Mould (yes, mould) and sobriety will be popular, while vegetable ice cream could become the new comfort food. But saving the planet has a new urgency and remains our key trend influencer.