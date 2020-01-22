Using your loaf: If I can learn how to bake bread, anyone can

By the end of the class I had made my own dough, shaped and baked my three breads. Mine were perhaps not as beautiful as those made by some of my classmates, but the taste was on point. As Kourelos told us, you can use the same recipe and ingredients but each person’s bread will be unique.

Like me, any baking fool can attend Babette’s beginners' class. The skills you learn can’t be found in a recipe and will be something you’ll use to feed and nourish your loved ones for years to come. The bottomless coffee, wine and snacks certainly don’t hurt and you might just realise that baking is not at all as scary as it first seems.