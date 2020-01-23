RECIPE | Souskluitjies with guava compote

One of the most traditional of West Coast desserts, souskluitjies or dumplings can be made quickly and cheaply - and taste delicious when topped with a sweet, sticky compote made with seasonal guavas.

SOUSKLUITJIES WITH

GUAVA COMPOTE

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

Souskluitjies

250ml cake flour

10ml baking powder

2ml fine salt

15ml cold butter

1 egg

125 ml milk

750 ml water

Guava compote

6 fresh guavas, peeled and halved

100g sugar

125ml water

To serve

Pouring cream, to taste

Dark brown sugar, to taste

Method:

1. To make the dumplings, combine the flour, baking powder and salt.

2. Using your fingers, rub the butter into the flour until it resembles breadcrumbs.

3. Beat the egg into the milk and combine with the flour mixture to make a batter.

4. In a large pot, heat the water with a pinch of salt. Once boiling, drop spoonfuls of batter into the water.

5. Cover the pot with its lid and boil rapidly for 10 minutes.

6. Spoon the cooked dumplings into a warmed dish and set aside until ready to serve.

7. To make the compote, combine the guava halves, sugar and water in a saucepan. Cook the mixture on high heat until the sugar has dissolved and the fruit has broken down into a thick sauce.

8. Leave the compote to cool slightly.

9. Serve the souskluitjies in warmed bowls, topped with a drizzle of cream, a spoonful of guava compote and a sprinkling of brown sugar.