Food

Recipes

RECIPE | Souskluitjies with guava compote

Here's how to make one of South Africa's classic homemade desserts – substantial, comforting and deliciously sweetened with guava compote

23 January 2020 - 08:29 By Georgia East
Souskluitjies with guava compote.
Souskluitjies with guava compote.
Image: Georgia East

One of the most traditional of West Coast desserts, souskluitjies or dumplings can be made quickly and cheaply - and taste delicious when topped with a sweet, sticky compote made with seasonal guavas.

SOUSKLUITJIES WITH
GUAVA COMPOTE

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

  • Souskluitjies

250ml cake flour

10ml baking powder

2ml fine salt

15ml cold butter

1 egg

125 ml milk

750 ml water

  • Guava compote

6 fresh guavas, peeled and halved

100g sugar

125ml water

To serve

Pouring cream, to taste

Dark brown sugar, to taste

Method:

1. To make the dumplings, combine the flour, baking powder and salt.

2. Using your fingers, rub the butter into the flour until it resembles breadcrumbs.

3. Beat the egg into the milk and combine with the flour mixture to make a batter.

4. In a large pot, heat the water with a pinch of salt. Once boiling, drop spoonfuls of batter into the water.

5. Cover the pot with its lid and boil rapidly for 10 minutes.

6. Spoon the cooked dumplings into a warmed dish and set aside until ready to serve.

7. To make the compote, combine the guava halves, sugar and water in a saucepan. Cook the mixture on high heat until the sugar has dissolved and the fruit has broken down into a thick sauce.

8. Leave the compote to cool slightly.

9. Serve the souskluitjies in warmed bowls, topped with a drizzle of cream, a spoonful of guava compote and a sprinkling of brown sugar.

This recipe is extracted from West Coast Wander (Penguin Random House) by Georgia East. Discover why East is such a big fan of the Cape West Coast here. For more information about this book, including where you can buy it, visit the Penguin Random House website.

'West Coast Wander', written and photographed by Georgia East.
'West Coast Wander', written and photographed by Georgia East.
Image: Supplied

READ MORE:

Five handy chefs' tricks every home cook should know

Ever wonder how professional chefs get their mash so creamy, or how they peel vegetables so quickly? We asked a couple of them to share their top ...
Lifestyle
1 week ago

RECIPE | Tropical fruit trifle

A summery twist on a classic Christmas dessert
Lifestyle
1 month ago

How to chop onions without crying: we test which hacks really work

Tissues at the ready, Sanet Oberholzer tries five simple tricks that are meant to stop you from tearing up at the cutting board. Some worked well, ...
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Charlize Theron dons R224,000 bracelet on her head to hide her roots The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Louis Vuitton bags world's second largest diamond — it's like a tennis ball! The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. From lavish wedding to non-royals: A timeline of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's ... Lifestyle
  4. Real-life dramas, legal woes laid bare in 'Kwa Mam’Mkhize' reality show Lifestyle
  5. 'I wanna blow them away'- Enhle Mbali's fashion line is a hit with Vogue Italia Lifestyle

Latest Videos

SAHRC and Mpianzi family ‘blocked’ from visiting scene of boy’s death
'We won't hand in our guns!': Amnesty won't make these South Africans split ...