Recipes
RECIPE | Souskluitjies with guava compote
Here's how to make one of South Africa's classic homemade desserts – substantial, comforting and deliciously sweetened with guava compote
One of the most traditional of West Coast desserts, souskluitjies or dumplings can be made quickly and cheaply - and taste delicious when topped with a sweet, sticky compote made with seasonal guavas.
SOUSKLUITJIES WITH
GUAVA COMPOTE
Serves: 4
Ingredients:
- Souskluitjies
250ml cake flour
10ml baking powder
2ml fine salt
15ml cold butter
1 egg
125 ml milk
750 ml water
- Guava compote
6 fresh guavas, peeled and halved
100g sugar
125ml water
To serve
Pouring cream, to taste
Dark brown sugar, to taste
Method:
1. To make the dumplings, combine the flour, baking powder and salt.
2. Using your fingers, rub the butter into the flour until it resembles breadcrumbs.
3. Beat the egg into the milk and combine with the flour mixture to make a batter.
4. In a large pot, heat the water with a pinch of salt. Once boiling, drop spoonfuls of batter into the water.
5. Cover the pot with its lid and boil rapidly for 10 minutes.
6. Spoon the cooked dumplings into a warmed dish and set aside until ready to serve.
7. To make the compote, combine the guava halves, sugar and water in a saucepan. Cook the mixture on high heat until the sugar has dissolved and the fruit has broken down into a thick sauce.
8. Leave the compote to cool slightly.
9. Serve the souskluitjies in warmed bowls, topped with a drizzle of cream, a spoonful of guava compote and a sprinkling of brown sugar.
This recipe is extracted from West Coast Wander (Penguin Random House) by Georgia East. Discover why East is such a big fan of the Cape West Coast here. For more information about this book, including where you can buy it, visit the Penguin Random House website.