From bags to brunch: Louis Vuitton set to open its first restaurant
The venture, dubbed Le Café V, will open in February
Luxury brand Louis Vuitton has confirmed that it will open the doors to its very first cafe and restaurant next month, as its parent company LVMH expands ever-further into hospitality.
The venture — dubbed Le Café V — will be located on the top floor of Vuitton's new four-level flagship boutique in Osaka, Tokyo, with a menu designed by acclaimed Japanese chef Yosuke Suga.
According to WWD, the space will also include an adjoining bar and a generously sized terrace. Next to the bar will be Sugalabo V, serving only dinner to a lucky few via an open kitchen mirroring the Tokyo branch of Sugalabo.
Sparing no expense, Vuitton conscripted Tokujin Yoshioka — who designs for its Objets Nomades range of home and travel objects — to create a charger plate inspired by its famous monogram.
The boutique, in a new building by architect Jun Aoki, is to open on February 1, while the restaurants are to start serving on February 15.
The news follows several moves in the same vein by LVMH, which is preparing to reopen the Dior flagship on Paris's Avenue Montaigne — currently undergoing renovations — with a restaurant; and which recently announced that it would be opening its first European Blue Box Cafe in Harrods for Tiffany & Co., which it now alson owns.
Michael Burke, chairman and chief executive officer of Vuitton, who confirmed the development on Friday, also hinted that further eateries and even hotels could be a future expansion avenue for the mega brand.
