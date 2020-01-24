From bags to brunch: Louis Vuitton set to open its first restaurant

Luxury brand Louis Vuitton has confirmed that it will open the doors to its very first cafe and restaurant next month, as its parent company LVMH expands ever-further into hospitality.

The venture — dubbed Le Café V — will be located on the top floor of Vuitton's new four-level flagship boutique in Osaka, Tokyo, with a menu designed by acclaimed Japanese chef Yosuke Suga.

According to WWD, the space will also include an adjoining bar and a generously sized terrace. Next to the bar will be Sugalabo V, serving only dinner to a lucky few via an open kitchen mirroring the Tokyo branch of Sugalabo.

Sparing no expense, Vuitton conscripted Tokujin Yoshioka — who designs for its Objets Nomades range of home and travel objects — to create a charger plate inspired by its famous monogram.