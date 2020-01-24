The Greenhouse: Rosebank's new tapas bar is a leafy urban oasis

Drawing inspiration from Joburg’s reputation as the largest man-made forest in the world, The Greenhouse is Rosebank’s hottest new bar.

Located in the Oxford Parks development, it marks a new partnership between Heinz Rynners and Brad Cilliers (of Babylon Bar in Illovo and Jacqueline’s Night Club in Pretoria) together with seasoned entrepreneur and chef Thomas Hughes (of Perron and Winner Winner, Greenhouse marking his ninth venture).

Head chef Carolina Rasenti, owner of The Great Eastern Asian Restaurant, also brings a wealth of skills and talent to the mix.

We spoke to co-owner Hughes to find out more.

What's the main concept behind The Greenhouse?

As the name suggests, we want to bring the outside indoors. To do this, we’ve melded vertical gardens, glass, wood and metals with fresh, inventive cocktails and authentic sharing plates.