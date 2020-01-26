Celeb chef Jan Hendrik dishes on what to expect as he returns to our TV screens

Acclaimed chef Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen is currently juggling running his Michelin-starred restaurant in France with his new Innovation Studio in Cape Town. The long-awaited second season of his TV show, JAN, is set to premiere soon. Oh, and did we mention he's also setting up a restaurant in the Kalahari?



He tells us more:..