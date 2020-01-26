How Marie biscuits got their name

A brief history of one of SA's favourite sweet treats

What do Marie biscuits and the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town have in common? It's all in the names.



In 1874 Queen Victoria's second son, the Duke of Edinburgh, married a Russian princess called Maria Alexandrovna. She was the fifth child and only surviving daughter of Emperor Alexander II of Russia and his first wife, Princess Marie of Hesse and by Rhine. As the youngest sister of Alexander III of Russia, Maria was also the aunt of the last Russian Tsar, Nicolas II...