RECIPE | French gluten-free crepes (socca)

These savoury pancakes are delicious eaten on their own with a sprinkling of olive oil and grated cheese, but they can also be rolled up and filled like a wrap

In my search for gluten-free ideas I stumbled on a recipe for socca, a French style of pancake/flatbread, a popular street food in Nice, where they are cooked on a griddle and served warm with rosemary and pepper in a paper bag.



They are simple to make and need four ingredients: chickpea flour, salt, water and olive oil...