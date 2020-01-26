RECIPE | Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen's boozy chicken liver pate

The acclaimed chef shares a recipe for a Michelin-star-worthy pate that's topped with port jelly and served with drunken figs

A pate party without the chicken liver variety is a non-event. The ancient Romans knew this, and since then, this pate has been the crowning glory of every memorable gathering that has ever gone down in history.



Back then birds were predominantly raised on figs — ficatum in Latin — which is the root word for liver in many modern-day Latin languages like Italian, Spanish and Portuguese. Liver and figs, then, have gone together for so long, they're practically inseparable!..