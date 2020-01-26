RECIPE | Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen's boozy chicken liver pate
The acclaimed chef shares a recipe for a Michelin-star-worthy pate that's topped with port jelly and served with drunken figs
26 January 2020 - 00:00
A pate party without the chicken liver variety is a non-event. The ancient Romans knew this, and since then, this pate has been the crowning glory of every memorable gathering that has ever gone down in history.
Back then birds were predominantly raised on figs — ficatum in Latin — which is the root word for liver in many modern-day Latin languages like Italian, Spanish and Portuguese. Liver and figs, then, have gone together for so long, they're practically inseparable!..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.