SA eatery scores a world record for its massive milkshake menu
Grab an eco-friendly straw - or 207 - because that's how many different types of shakes you can order at Gibson's Gourmet Burgers & Ribs
26 January 2020 - 00:02
The delicious milkshake owes its origins to the US and dates back to the early 1900s, when it was first an alcoholic drink, a variation on the eggnog, made with milk, egg and whisky. Later, sans the booze, it emerged as a frothy blend of milk with a dash of flavouring, finished off with a sprinkle of ground nutmeg.
As with many great originals, the milkshake has over the years evolved into something akin to an over-the-top race-day hat, dripping with adornments of cream, fruit, sweets, biscuits and chocolate and always finished off with a couple of zany straws...
