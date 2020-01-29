LOL! Twitter weighs in on 'RocoMamas slaps so hard', taking jabs at its menu
'RocoMamas slaps so hard, but you have to get rid of the avo burger'
29 January 2020 - 11:25
Here's some more Wednesday morning food news.
Fast-food joint RocoMamas' attempt to get Mzansi talking about its offerings has been met with mixed responses.
The restaurant, popular for its burgers and oversized milkshakes, called on social media users to type “RocoMamas slaps so hard” and use the middle word on their predictive text to finish the sentence.
Type “RocoMamas slaps so hard” and use the middle word on your predictive text to finish the sentence 😎 pic.twitter.com/dlK4abO8k9— RocoMamas® (@rocomamas) January 28, 2020
What started off well saw RocoMamas making the top trending list on Twitter as some threw subtle shade at the restaurant's menu, calling it an “intensive exam”.
LOL! Here's what some users' middle words had to say.