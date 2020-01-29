Food

Recipe

WATCH | How to make four-ingredient frozen Peppermint Crisp tarts

These bite-sized treats with a hidden caramel centre are so easy to make they're sure to become your go-to dessert this summer

29 January 2020 - 00:00 By Foodies of SA

WATCH | How to make frozen Peppermint Crisp tarts with only four ingredients

Makes: about 24 mini tarts

Ingredients:

150g vanilla biscuits

1 tin (380g) Nestlé Ideal Milk

1 tin (360g) Nestlé Caramel Treat

1 slab (49g) Nestlé Peppermint Crisp chocolate, crumbled

Method:

  1. Line a mini muffin tray with mini cupcake liners.
  2. Place the Ideal Milk in the freezer for 30 minutes.
  3. Place the vanilla biscuits in a resealable bag and crush using a rolling pin.
  4. Spoon a thin layer of biscuit crumb into each of the liners in the muffin tray and compress with a teaspoon.
  5. In a chilled bowl, whip the Ideal Milk with an electric whisk until stiff peaks form.
  6. Place the Caramel Treat in a separate bowl and, using a spatula, whip until soft and smooth.
  7. Add half the Caramel Treat to the whipped Ideal Milk and fold together until just combined. Set aside the other half of the Caramel Treat.
  8. Gently spoon the caramel cream mixture into a piping bag.
  9. Pipe a thin layer of the caramel cream mixture over the biscuit crumb in each liner of the muffin tray. Spoon a small dollop of Caramel Treat into the centre of each, then pipe the remaining caramel cream over the top.
  10. Top each mini tart with a sprinkle of crumbled Peppermint Crisp chocolate.
  11. Freeze overnight, until set.
  12. Remove the mini tarts from the liners before serving.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

RECIPE | Peppermint crisp cheesecake

This winning dessert can be baked in an Instant Pot or in the oven
Lifestyle
4 months ago

RECIPE: Peppermint Crisp ice-cream cake

A frozen twist on one of South Africa's all-time favourite sweet treats: Peppermint Crisp tart
Lifestyle
2 years ago

WATCH: how to make Peppermint Crisp ice cream sandwiches

Turn everyone's favourite dessert, Peppermint Crisp tart, into crowd-pleasing ice-cream sandwiches. Best of all, you only need four ingredients to ...
Lifestyle
2 years ago

Most read

  1. Tobeka Madiba-Zuma is shedding those extra kilos & we're here for it Health & Sex
  2. Best and worst dressed celebs on the 2020 Grammy Awards red carpet The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE | January 26 to February 1 2020 Lifestyle
  4. My life's too beautiful for anyone to pee on my parade, says Charlize Theron Lifestyle
  5. 'Life is weird': Billie Eilish cleans up at the Grammy awards Lifestyle

Latest Videos

"He left holding a bag and came back in a body bag" - Enoch Mpianzi remembered
Suspensions & further investigations: 5 key points from Lesufi's Parktown Boys' ...