Recipe
WATCH | How to make four-ingredient frozen Peppermint Crisp tarts
These bite-sized treats with a hidden caramel centre are so easy to make they're sure to become your go-to dessert this summer
29 January 2020 - 00:00
Makes: about 24 mini tarts
Ingredients:
150g vanilla biscuits
1 tin (380g) Nestlé Ideal Milk
1 tin (360g) Nestlé Caramel Treat
1 slab (49g) Nestlé Peppermint Crisp chocolate, crumbled
Method:
- Line a mini muffin tray with mini cupcake liners.
- Place the Ideal Milk in the freezer for 30 minutes.
- Place the vanilla biscuits in a resealable bag and crush using a rolling pin.
- Spoon a thin layer of biscuit crumb into each of the liners in the muffin tray and compress with a teaspoon.
- In a chilled bowl, whip the Ideal Milk with an electric whisk until stiff peaks form.
- Place the Caramel Treat in a separate bowl and, using a spatula, whip until soft and smooth.
- Add half the Caramel Treat to the whipped Ideal Milk and fold together until just combined. Set aside the other half of the Caramel Treat.
- Gently spoon the caramel cream mixture into a piping bag.
- Pipe a thin layer of the caramel cream mixture over the biscuit crumb in each liner of the muffin tray. Spoon a small dollop of Caramel Treat into the centre of each, then pipe the remaining caramel cream over the top.
- Top each mini tart with a sprinkle of crumbled Peppermint Crisp chocolate.
- Freeze overnight, until set.
- Remove the mini tarts from the liners before serving.