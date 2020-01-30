Food

RECIPE | Roast chicken with corn & piquillo salsa

This easy-to-make roast chicken is the perfect dish for relaxed weekend feasting

30 January 2020 - 12:06 By AUSTRALIAN WOMEN'S WEEKLY
Roast chicken with corn and piquillo salsa.
Roast chicken with corn and piquillo salsa.
Image: Australian Women’s Weekly/Bauersyndication.com.au/ Magazinefeatures.co.za

This sweet-sour marinade takes roast chicken to the next level. 

ROAST CHICKEN WITH CORN & PIQUILLO SALSA

Preparation and cooking time:  1 hour and 20 minutes (plus refrigeration and standing)

Serves: 4

Cook's notes:

To check the chicken is cooked, insert a skewer into the thickest part of the thigh; the juices will be clear.

Make the piquillo* sauce a day ahead and marinate the chicken.

Ingredients

250g jar piquillo peppers in oil*

1 bunch fresh coriander (100g)

4 chicken legs (whole leg including thigh and drumstick), about 1.4kg total weight

175g butter

4 corn cobs (1kg)

1 medium red onion (170g)

2 tablespoons white vinegar

¼ teaspoon caster sugar

To check the chicken is cooked, insert a skewer into the thickest part of the thigh; the juices will be clear

Method

1. Drain piquillo peppers; reserve the oil. Wash coriander well, paying particular attention to the roots. Remove roots; chop coarsely. Pick leaves from stems; reserve leaves and stems separately. Process coriander roots with half the piquillo peppers and 1/4 cup reserved oil into a smooth sauce. Season to taste.

2. Cut four diagonal slashes across the skin side of each chicken leg joint. Place in a large roasting pan; rub piquillo sauce on skin of chicken. Finely chop 50g butter; place on chicken. Refrigerate for 3 hours.

3. Coarsely chop reserved coriander stems; process with remaining 125g butter until smooth and butter is green flecked. Season. Reserve 2 tablespoons coriander butter to serve.

4. Pull husks back from the corn cobs, leaving them attached. Remove silks, discard. Rinse corn, allowing the husks to get wet; pat dry with paper towel. Rub coriander butter over corn kernels. Fold the husks back in place and tie with kitchen string to secure.

5. For the salsa, thinly slice onion. Place onion in a small bowl with vinegar, a pinch of salt and the sugar. Stand for 30 minutes for onion to soften and pickle. Finely chop remaining coriander, cut remaining piquillo peppers into strips; stir into the onion.

6. Preheat oven to 180°C/160°C fan.

7. Roast chicken for 20 minutes. Baste chicken with pan juices, add corn to roasting pan. Roast for a further 30 minutes or until chicken is golden and cooked through. Skim off excess fat from pan juices. Serve chicken with pan juices, onion salsa and corn cobs topped with reserved butter.

* Piquillo peppers are a type of chilli with no heat and a sweet taste. You can use chargrilled capsicum from the supermarket deli instead.

MORE

Wines of the Cape west coast

Here are four West Coast wine estates – and varietals – that should be on your radar now
Lifestyle
3 days ago

The Greenhouse: Rosebank's new tapas bar is a leafy urban oasis

Lush vertical gardens abound in this bar providing fresh ingredients for the cocktails and food on offer. Co-owner Thomas Hughes tells us more
Lifestyle
6 days ago

RECIPE | Roasted whole cauliflower with veg salad

Looking for something healthy to cook this week? This miso-roasted cauliflower makes for a light yet satisfying main course, especially when ...
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Tobeka Madiba-Zuma is shedding those extra kilos & we're here for it Health & Sex
  2. How Aussie scientists' 'game changer' could help fight the coronavirus Health & Sex
  3. SA skies come alive as butterflies migrate - but where are they going? Lifestyle
  4. Best and worst dressed celebs on the 2020 Grammy Awards red carpet The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. Do all those white butterflies make it to Mozambique? Or die on the way? Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Under the microscope: Here's what the coronavirus looks like
‘That virus is deadly’: South Africans returning from China speak on coronavirus