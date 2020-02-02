Food

RECIPE | Pomegranate-glazed pickled beetroot with whipped feta dressing

The beauty of this recipe is that the pickled beetroot keeps for weeks in the fridge. It's delicious on its own, and even more so when turned into a side dish topped with a sweet-and-sour glaze and creamy dressing

Hilary Biller Columnist
02 February 2020 - 00:00 By

What to do with a 5kg mountain of beetroot, homegrown by Mike Crewe-Brown at his Wickedfood Earth Country Cooking School in Hekpoort?

I turned it into a tower of pickled pomegranate-glazed beetroot sprinkled with toasted seeds with a whipped feta cheese dressing at a harvest table spread at a friend's son's wedding last weekend..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Here come the grooms: first look at Somhale's white wedding outfits The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Some of the best & worst dressed celebs at Somhale's white wedding The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. MORE of the best and worst dressed celebs at Somhale's wedding extravaganza The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. Somhale said: 'Dress as you would for your wedding.' Here's what their guests ... The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. IN PICS | All white with a touch red bottoms at SomHale's white wedding Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Quarantine & screenings:: 4 key points from SA health minister's coronavirus ...
Under the microscope: Here's what the coronavirus looks like