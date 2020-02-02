RECIPE | Pomegranate-glazed pickled beetroot with whipped feta dressing

The beauty of this recipe is that the pickled beetroot keeps for weeks in the fridge. It's delicious on its own, and even more so when turned into a side dish topped with a sweet-and-sour glaze and creamy dressing

What to do with a 5kg mountain of beetroot, homegrown by Mike Crewe-Brown at his Wickedfood Earth Country Cooking School in Hekpoort?



I turned it into a tower of pickled pomegranate-glazed beetroot sprinkled with toasted seeds with a whipped feta cheese dressing at a harvest table spread at a friend's son's wedding last weekend..