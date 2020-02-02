Sea lettuce anyone? Cape chefs forage for amazing ingredients in unlikely places
A pair of culinary wizards teach Claire Keeton that nutritious and sustainable food grows everywhere — even in tidal pools
02 February 2020 - 00:00
A beach on Cape Town's Atlantic seaboard seems an unlikely place to find food, and windswept Granger Bay certainly doesn't look like a foraging destination.
But executive chefs Ashraf Arendse from Dash restaurant at the Queen Victoria Hotel and Chris Erasmus, who founded the award-winning Foliage in Franschhoek, showed me that nutritious and sustainable food grows everywhere. ..
