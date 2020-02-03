Food

Oh boy! Tito ditches pilchards for chicken & beef stews 'à la Mboweni'

03 February 2020 - 08:55 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Finance minister Tito Mboweni seems to love chicken and beef stews more than his signature dish, pilchards.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES

Tito Mboweni is still showing off his culinary skills on social media.

At the weekend, the finance minister's Twitter timeline was filled with chatter among his followers as they helped him make some “critical decisions” about his menu.

Known for his love of pilchards, the minister ditched them for beef and chicken stews.

The Twitter jury decided the minister should have beef.

Chef Mboweni clearly has standards because he described the beef stew as “below par.” To make up for this, he wrapped up his weekend with a simple chicken stew and pap, but with way too much garlic. Maybe he is over canned fish.

