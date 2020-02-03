Oh boy! Tito ditches pilchards for chicken & beef stews 'à la Mboweni'
Tito Mboweni is still showing off his culinary skills on social media.
At the weekend, the finance minister's Twitter timeline was filled with chatter among his followers as they helped him make some “critical decisions” about his menu.
Known for his love of pilchards, the minister ditched them for beef and chicken stews.
The critical decision to be made is whether it will be chicken or beef stew or Lucky Star. Maybe we should vote. Starting now. I will tally the votes and announce. No rigging!! pic.twitter.com/BOlRkVP1HD— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) February 1, 2020
The Twitter jury decided the minister should have beef.
The majority voted for beef stew! That’s my dinner. February 1,2020, Makgobaskloof. pic.twitter.com/zl9PcQl4G5— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) February 1, 2020
Chef Mboweni clearly has standards because he described the beef stew as “below par.” To make up for this, he wrapped up his weekend with a simple chicken stew and pap, but with way too much garlic. Maybe he is over canned fish.
Dinner is Done and Dusted . ( DDD). Was not as I expected. It was below PAR! Maybe chicken tomorrow. Ok. Thank you. Bye. pic.twitter.com/b6e7L1eJVN— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) February 1, 2020
Something is loading! Good morning pic.twitter.com/mNGOYL8EWd— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) February 2, 2020
That time of the evening when I eat! Chicken stew and pap! Simple meal! 💪🏿👍🏿👌🏿👌🏿 pic.twitter.com/QNVsb67PmI— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) February 2, 2020