Oranjezicht City Farm launches a vibey mid-week night market

The Oranjezicht City Farm market at Granger Bay has long been the weekend go-to for fabulous local fresh produce and artisan food products. Now it has added a mid-week night market to Cape Town’s foodie diary.

When we visited soon after opening at 4pm it was relatively quiet, meaning that early birds could shop for fresh produce and artisan goodies without much in the way of a queue.

Once the after-work crowd arrives around 6pm the vibe gets buzzier, queues form for the new bar and favourite food stalls, and music plays as shadows lengthen and the bay reflects the pinks of sunset. Lights go on, friends and family hang out, and the crowd only reluctantly drifts away after closing time at 8pm.

Market organiser Sheryl Ozinsky says, “Our customers told us that they shop for beautiful farm-to-table veggies here on Saturday and Sunday and by Wednesday they’re out. So it made logical sense to open on a Wednesday.

"And Cape Town needs a beautiful night market. In summer in a venue like this, what’s better than coming with your family, doing your shopping and enjoying your dinner with a bottle of wine and these beautiful views, so you don’t have to cook yourself.”