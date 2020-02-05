Food

WATCH | How to make a seriously cheesy French toast omelette

A mashup of two breakfast favourites, this tasty hot sandwich is stuffed with ham, cheese and spring onions

05 February 2020 - 00:00 By Foodies of SA

WATCH | How to make a French Toast omelette

Makes: 1 sandwich

Ingredients:

3 eggs

¼ cup milk

Salt and pepper, to taste

2 slices Sasko More Slices White Bread

3 tbsp butter, softened

2 slices sandwich ham

⅓ cup grated cheese

½ spring onion, sliced

To serve: 

Chopped fresh parsley and chives (optional)

Tomato sauce (optional)

Method:

  1. Spread both sides of each slice of bread with butter and set aside.
  2. In a medium bowl, whisk together the eggs and milk. Season to taste. Set aside.
  3. Heat a large pan (big enough to fit the two slices of bread next to each other) over a medium heat.
  4. Melt a tablespoon of butter in the warm pan, then pour in the egg mixture.
  5. Immediately place the two slices of buttered bread next to each another in the pan, on top of the egg mixture. Ensure they soak up some of the egg mixture before quickly flipping them over.
  6. Once the egg is just set, flip the whole omelette (bread included) over.
  7. Allow the bottom of the omelette to set and turn golden brown, about 1 minute.
  8. Fold the edges of omelette onto the bread slices (see video above).
  9. Layer the ham onto one of the slices of bread, then sprinkle over the grated cheese and spring onion.
  10. Flip the uncovered slice of bread over the other to form a sandwich. Allow to cook for another 30-60 seconds on either side.
  11. Once the toast is golden brown on both sides, and the cheese has melted, remove the sandwich from the pan and place on a plate.
  12. Cut the sandwich in half, sprinkle with the fresh chopped herbs and serve with tomato sauce for dipping.

