RECIPE | Guilt-free tiramisu

Get all the taste without the guilt with this delicious and easy-to-make dessert

05 February 2020 - 19:11 By AUSTRALIAN WOMENS WEEKLY
Guilt-free tiramisu.
Image: Australian Women’s Weekly/Bauersyndication.com.au/ Magazinefeatures.co.za

This lighter version on the classic Italian dessert will satisfy all your summer dessert cravings.

GUILT-FREE TIRAMISU

Preparation time: 30 minutes (plus 3 hours refrigeration time)

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

3 tsp instant coffee powder

½ cup (125ml) boiling water

3 tsp marsala

12 sponge-finger biscuits (132g), broken into thirds

tsp cocoa powder

¾ cup (180g) low-fat ricotta cheese

⅓ cup (80g) light sour cream

 tbsp caster sugar

Method:

1. Combine coffee and water in a medium jug; stir in marsala.

2. Place three biscuit pieces each in the base of four 180ml glasses; drizzle biscuits with one-third of the coffee mixture and dust lightly with cocoa.

3. Beat ricotta, sour cream and sugar together in a small bowl with an electric mixer for 4 minutes or until mixture thickens slightly.

4. Divide a third of the ricotta mixture among glasses. Top with another 3 biscuit halves, drizzle with another one-third of the coffee mixture, dust lightly with cocoa and top with half the remaining ricotta mixture.

5. Repeat layering with remaining biscuits, coffee mixture and remaining ricotta mixture.

6. Cover and refrigerate for 3 hours or overnight. Serve dusted with remaining sifted cocoa.

