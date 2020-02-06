The new trend in preserved seafood

With international chefs and food writers trumpeting its pleasures, tinned seafood is now more on trend than ever before.

In his debut offering The Whole Fish Cookbook (2019), Australian chef Josh Niland highlighted the versatility of fish - with ocean trout sausage and octopus terrine with parsley among his many innovative seafood creations.

Operating from his Sydney-based restaurant Saint Peter, Niland cures, smokes, salts and ages a variety of fish, shellfish and cephalopods. His "fish butchery" skills have since become a trending topic in the food industry, with more and more fish enthusiasts introduced to an alternative way of cooking and consuming seafood.

Endorsed by Jamie Oliver, chef-turned-seafood activist Bart van Olphen is the founder of Fish Tales, an organisation that supports sustainable and responsible fishing practices. Starting with small-scale fishers, Fish Tales aims to support, educate and promote the catching and sale of sustainable seafood species.

Fish Tales elevates seafood that's sometimes seen as unexciting, with Bart’s 2016 Cooking with Tinned Fish boosting the reputation of humble catches like sardines, tuna and mussels preserved in tins.

Closer to home, Tamsin Snyman’s 2017 cookbook Seven Colours with Fish highlighted the versatility of the unpretentious pilchard, the submissive sardine and the modest mackerel.