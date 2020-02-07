Food

WATCH | Five wacky milkshakes from Cape Town's Guinness World Record restaurant

07 February 2020 - 11:18 By Tashin Singh

With 207 varieties of milkshake on the menu, Gibson’s Gourmet Burgers and Ribs in Cape Town became the Guinness World Record holder for the “Most Varieties of Milkshakes Commercially Available” on January 21 2020.

The process took more than a year-and-a-half of hard work and a stringent judging process to achieve, says co-owner Ian Halfon.

Though Halfon believes that anything with chocolate is a huge favourite with South Africans, he says “people love fancy and wacky milkshakes”. 

TimesLIVE tasted five of the most unusual shakes on the menu, with some traditional South African desserts making up the ingredients on the list. 

