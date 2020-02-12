Food

Five favourite rooftop bars in Joburg

Sip your sundowner at one of the City of Gold's hottest, highest bars

12 February 2020 - 10:26 By Steve Steinfeld
Image: The Living Room
Take in the sunset over Africa’s golden mile

1. SAN DECK, Sandton

Renowned for its prime position atop one of the buildings that make up Sandton’s skyline, San Deck has become something of a Joburg institution when it comes to cloud-level libations.

Take in the sunset over Africa’s golden mile while sitting around a fire pit and sipping on a signature cocktail or enjoying a glass off their unusual and interesting wine list.

2. THE LIVING ROOM, Maboneng

This inner-city oasis is perfect for balmy summer days. The unassuming entrance leads to a lift which takes you up to a trendy, as the name suggests, living room-like space.

It’s casual and laid-back, with beautiful views of Joburg city. Grab a drink from the bar and party away to one of the many DJs sure to be on the decks or lounge on the couches and catch up with friends on the year that’s past.

Image: The Living Room

3. ALTITUDE BEACH, Fourways

More a club than a bar, this is the place those wanting a party should head to when looking for their rooftop fix.

The venue, which professes to offer a “luxury beach life in your own backyard”, is a wonderfully over-the-top array of pools, palm trees, bars and, of course, a stage. It seems set to be Jozi’s answer to Cape Town’s Shimmy Beach Club, so if that’s your vibe, this is one not to miss.

Image: Altitude Beach

4. THE IVY CHAMPAGNE GARDEN, Bedfordview

A recent addition to Joburg’s bar scene, The Ivy Champagne Garden brings a splash of glam to the upmarket eastern suburb. Appreciate the postcard-perfect view of the Joburg skyline with a glass of bubbles and a plate or two of sushi.

5. THE FOUR SEASONS, Westcliff

Situated high above the picturesque Parks, the various bars at the Westcliff are the perfect places to take in views of our urban forest, while indulging in the hotel’s glamorous offerings.

Champagne and caviar while admiring the sunset, or a cocktail before dinner, perhaps?

This article was originally published on Wanted Online. Visit wantedonline.co.za for all the latest in luxury lifestyle news.

Image: Supplied

