Five favourite rooftop bars in Joburg

1. SAN DECK, Sandton

Renowned for its prime position atop one of the buildings that make up Sandton’s skyline, San Deck has become something of a Joburg institution when it comes to cloud-level libations.

Take in the sunset over Africa’s golden mile while sitting around a fire pit and sipping on a signature cocktail or enjoying a glass off their unusual and interesting wine list.

2. THE LIVING ROOM, Maboneng

This inner-city oasis is perfect for balmy summer days. The unassuming entrance leads to a lift which takes you up to a trendy, as the name suggests, living room-like space.

It’s casual and laid-back, with beautiful views of Joburg city. Grab a drink from the bar and party away to one of the many DJs sure to be on the decks or lounge on the couches and catch up with friends on the year that’s past.