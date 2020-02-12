Twitter in a frenzy as Lay's discontinues salt and vinegar flavour

Social media was in a frenzy on Tuesday after potato chip brand Lay's announced it had discontinued its popular salt and vinegar flavour in SA.

It all started with a tweet, in which user @LailaManie asked Lay's if it had discontinued the flavour as she couldn't find it in stores.

Lay's SA confirmed it had done so and asked fans to try its new Sweet and Smoky American BBQ flavour.

“We do hope you enjoy our other flavours from our range too,” said the company.