Food

Twitter in a frenzy as Lay's discontinues salt and vinegar flavour

12 February 2020 - 11:22 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Lay's South Africa has discontinued its salt and vinegar chips.
Lay's South Africa has discontinued its salt and vinegar chips.
Image: www.lays.com

Social media was in a frenzy on Tuesday after potato chip brand Lay's announced it had discontinued its popular salt and vinegar flavour in SA. 

It all started with a tweet, in which user @LailaManie asked Lay's if it had discontinued the flavour as she couldn't find it in stores.

Lay's SA confirmed it had done so and asked fans to try its new Sweet and Smoky American BBQ flavour.

“We do hope you enjoy our other flavours from our range too,” said the company.

This caused a heated debate on Twitter.

Here is a snapshot of what fans of the flavour had to say.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

They were grrreat! Whatever happened to Kellogg's Frosties?

A certain blue box with Tony the Tiger on it has been missing from SA cereal aisles for months. We went on a quest to find out why
Lifestyle
7 months ago

We scrutinised 6 popular 'health bars' & found a surprising amount of sugar

Just how healthy are these 'wholesome' snacks anyway?
Lifestyle
7 months ago

Snap, crackle, pop! Kellogg’s Rice Krispies are back — at a price

Parents who were outraged when Kellogg's SA replaced its original Kellogg’s Rice Krispies with a far sweeter, multigrain version 18 months ago will ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Secret fears & Miss Universe salary: 8 things you didn't know about Zozibini ... Lifestyle
  2. Best and worst dressed celebs on the 2020 Oscars red carpet The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. IN PICS | South African celebs stun at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi is an inspiration to many, but who inspires her? Lifestyle
  5. Who did win an Oscar vs who SHOULD have won one Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Centurion barbershop customer on the run after killing robber
Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala dies