RECIPE | Fennel & orange salt roast pork with beetroot & orange salad

This roast pork is a real treat and light enough to be easy to enjoy in the heat of summer.

FENNEL & ORANGE SALT ROAST PORK WITH BEETROOT & ORANGE SALAD

Preparation and cooking time: 1 hour and 20 minutes

Serves: 6

Cook's notes:

Use red baby beetroot instead of a mix of red and yellow baby beetroot, if preferred.

If the beetroot leaves are not attached, or are too large and tough, use 120g baby beetroot leaves or rocket instead.

Sprinkle with micro herbs, such as baby sorrel, before serving, if you like.

As a variation, swap 600g pork fillets for the rack of pork, omit the salt and rub the combined fennel seeds, orange zest and oil over the pork; roast for 15 minutes or until cooked to your liking.

Ingredients:

500g baby beetroot, leaves attached

250g golden baby beetroot, leaves attached

1 tbsp coarse cooking salt

2 tsp fennel seeds, crushed

2 tsp finely grated orange zest

1kg rack of pork (6 cutlets), rind on

⅓ cup (80ml) extra virgin olive oil

400g pumpkin, unpeeled, cut into thick wedges

2 small oranges (180g), peeled, halved crossways and sliced thinly

2 tbsp freshly squeezed orange juice

Method:

1. Preheat oven to 220°C/200°C fan.

2. Trim beetroot, leaving 3cm of the stem attached; discard roots and reserve small leaves. Wrap beetroot in foil; place on an oven tray.

3. Combine salt, fennel seeds and grated orange zest in a small bowl.

4. Using a very sharp knife, score rind at 5mm intervals, cutting into the fat, but not the flesh. Rub pork rind with 2 teaspoons of the oil, then the salt mixture.

5. Place pork in a roasting pan; roast pork and beetroot for 35 minutes or until pork rind is blistered.

6. Place pumpkin on tray with beetroot; drizzle with another 2 teaspoons oil and season.

7. Reduce oven to 180°C/160°C fan; roast pork and vegetables for 40 minutes or until cooked through. Remove pork from pan; cover to keep warm.

8. When beetroot are cool enough to handle, peel and halve.

9. Place beetroot, orange and reserved beetroot leaves in a medium bowl. Add combined orange juice and remaining oil to beetroot mixture; toss gently to combine. Season.

10. Serve sliced pork with beetroot and orange salad and pumpkin.