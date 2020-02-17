Celeb chef Prue Leith on her latest cookbook and her recipe for eternal youth

Prue Leith, who is arguably SA's most famous culinary export, is inspiring the world to eat less meat with her new recipe book, 'The Vegetarian Kitchen'

SA-born Prue Leith walked into the room fresh from hosting a cookery class at the respected Prue Leith Chefs School in Centurion, Gauteng, of which she is patron.



"Gosh these students know so much," she says rather proudly, as she sank into a comfy chair, cup of coffee in hand. She was dressed in the colourful style for which she has become known as a judge on The Great British Bake Off. The famed chef, ex-restaurateur, cookbook author, novelist and TV celebrity was wearing an emerald green and turquoise outfit...