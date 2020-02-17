RECIPE | Peta Leith's paneer curry
This vegetarian curry is easy, quick to prepare, delicious and won't leave a meat-lover feeling compromised
17 February 2020 - 00:00
Peta Leith, who collaborated with her famous aunt, celeb chef Prue Leith, on the cookbook, The Vegetarian Kitchen, says: "For years I had been reluctant to try paneer, as descriptions often liken it to cottage cheese, which immediately puts me off. However, that description is so wildly inaccurate - it's far more like a halloumi, and since discovering it, I cook with it all the time. The curry below is one of my favourite ways to use it."
Serves: 4..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.