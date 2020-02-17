RECIPE | Prue Leith's grapefruit treacle tart
Grapefruit cuts through the sweetness of the syrup in this fresh take on a favourite British pudding
17 February 2020 - 00:00
"I adore treacle tart, At lunch before my wedding, I had 24 oysters followed by a bowl of treacle tart and custard. Bliss," says celebrity chef Prue Leith, who is arguable SA's most famous culinary export.
"But I do recognise that most treacle tarts are too sweet, so I devised this variation in which grapefruit cuts through the sweetness of the syrup. Serve it with ice cream, cream, or good old-fashioned custard, homemade or shop-bought"..
