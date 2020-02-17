Sustainability
These three spots in Durban are bringing sustainability to the city's food scene
From Florida Road to Ballito, here are three places in and around Durban where you can make shopping for your groceries part of a more sustainable process
1. HOUSE OF BRAVO, Durban
Florida Road’s House of Bravo prides itself on being local and low waste. The stylish store stocks fresh produce and many items are unpackaged.
“By bringing in your own containers or purchasing jars from us – or using a biodegradable brown paper bag – you are able to purchase as much or as little as you require,” says owner Leanne Hendricks. “Our fresh farm milk is sold in one litre glass bottles and we work on an exchange system, just like in the old days.”
The shelves boast an array of vegan items, including “Fauxmage” – dairy-free nut cheese – and organic cleaning products. In addition to the store itself, House of Bravo has a popular vegan and vegetarian café.
2. HOME GROWN, Ballito
Home Grown at the Ballito Lifestyle Centre is the brainchild of Dawn de Beer, who began supplying locals with fresh organic seasonal produce in 2013.
The grocery store stocks organic fruit and vegetables, free-range eggs, organic milk, full-cream cheeses, yoghurt, hormone-free meat and artisanal salamis, all with a focus on seasonal, local and, of course, delicious.
“We try to support local farmers, local initiatives and small-scale farmers and we stock only what’s in season. We are trying to promote a lifestyle which embraces living in harmony with nature,” says De Beer.
“We are also trying very hard to be plastic-free. We’re aiming to give our customers the cleanest, gentlest experience to make sure we are treading as lightly on the earth as possible.”
The knowledgeable staff, shelves full of vibrant, fresh food and the welcoming vibe of The Market combine to make this a must-visit in Ballito.
3. GOOD SOURCE, Hillcrest
Plastic-free shopping is the goal behind Good Source in Hillcrest. The team’s aim is to give customers a viable alternative to purchasing food and other products packaged in single-use plastic. Co-founder Kim Drennan walks the talk and has long been passionate about reducing her carbon footprint and reducing the consumption and waste of plastics through reusing and recycling.
“We also want to support local because it makes a difference to our carbon footprint,” says Drennan. "We stock products and homeware from local farmers and independent manufacturers to ensure we stock the best quality natural products that are kind to our environment and our customers.”
With a wide range of products from unpackaged produce - including meat, fruit, veggies, cheese, spices and dry goods like flours and cereals - to body care items, such as toothpaste in glass jars, and food preserved in tins or glass, there is something for everyone to begin their zero-waste journey.
An on-site café serves meals made from the goods sold in store and you’ll save R5 if you bring your own coffee cup. "Why pay for packaging you don’t need or use?" says Drennan.
This article was originally published on Wanted Online. Visit wantedonline.co.za for all the latest in luxury lifestyle news.