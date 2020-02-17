These three spots in Durban are bringing sustainability to the city's food scene

2. HOME GROWN, Ballito

Home Grown at the Ballito Lifestyle Centre is the brainchild of Dawn de Beer, who began supplying locals with fresh organic seasonal produce in 2013.

The grocery store stocks organic fruit and vegetables, free-range eggs, organic milk, full-cream cheeses, yoghurt, hormone-free meat and artisanal salamis, all with a focus on seasonal, local and, of course, delicious.

“We try to support local farmers, local initiatives and small-scale farmers and we stock only what’s in season. We are trying to promote a lifestyle which embraces living in harmony with nature,” says De Beer.

“We are also trying very hard to be plastic-free. We’re aiming to give our customers the cleanest, gentlest experience to make sure we are treading as lightly on the earth as possible.”