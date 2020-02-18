Miss Universe Zozi Tunzi 'declares' Nando's the best chicken in the world

Throw away all other chicken offerings because Nando's is the “best chicken in the whole world”.

Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi has spoken, and as the ruler of the universe, her word is final.

The South African fast-food restaurant started trending on Monday after the reigning queen declared that it has the best chicken, even better than anything in the US.

In a viral video, Tunzi said she was obsessed with Nando's. She said it was the first thing she had when landing in SA after securing the coveted Miss Universe title in Atlanta, US, in December.

“I am obsessed. Obsessed. I would have this once a week when I was still living here in SA.

“Nando's is the best chicken in the whole wide world. Yes I have said it! Said it to you America, you don't have the best chicken,” said Tunzi.