Miss Universe Zozi Tunzi 'declares' Nando's the best chicken in the world
Zozi has spoken and as the ruler of the universe, her word is final
Throw away all other chicken offerings because Nando's is the “best chicken in the whole world”.
Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi has spoken, and as the ruler of the universe, her word is final.
The South African fast-food restaurant started trending on Monday after the reigning queen declared that it has the best chicken, even better than anything in the US.
In a viral video, Tunzi said she was obsessed with Nando's. She said it was the first thing she had when landing in SA after securing the coveted Miss Universe title in Atlanta, US, in December.
“I am obsessed. Obsessed. I would have this once a week when I was still living here in SA.
“Nando's is the best chicken in the whole wide world. Yes I have said it! Said it to you America, you don't have the best chicken,” said Tunzi.
Haibo haibo, ayingu Ms Universe lona???? Yuh @zozitunzi ❤️❤️❤️ Sak'thaaaandi! https://t.co/908wCXNaP3— NandosSA (@NandosSA) February 17, 2020
The video comes after an online debate about which fast-food restaurant had the best chicken, Nando's or Chicken Licken.
According to Tunzi, Nando's it is.
Here is snapshot of some of the reactions.