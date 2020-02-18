Food

Miss Universe Zozi Tunzi 'declares' Nando's the best chicken in the world

Zozi has spoken and as the ruler of the universe, her word is final

18 February 2020 - 10:48 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi said Nando's chicken is better than anything on offer in the US.
Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi said Nando's chicken is better than anything on offer in the US.
Image: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Throw away all other chicken offerings because Nando's is the “best chicken in the whole world”.

Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi has spoken, and as the ruler of the universe, her word is final.

The South African fast-food restaurant started trending on Monday after the reigning queen declared that it has the best chicken, even better than anything in the US.

In a viral video, Tunzi said she was obsessed with Nando's. She said it was the first thing she had when landing in SA after securing the coveted Miss Universe title in Atlanta, US, in December.

“I am obsessed. Obsessed. I would have this once a week when I was still living here in SA.

“Nando's is the best chicken in the whole wide world. Yes I have said it! Said it to you America, you don't have the best chicken,” said Tunzi.

The video comes after an online debate about which fast-food restaurant had the best chicken, Nando's or Chicken Licken.

According to Tunzi, Nando's it is.

Here is snapshot of some of the reactions.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi is serving looks in bikini snaps

Miss Universe looks good in everything
Lifestyle
1 day ago

WATCH | Zozibini bumping into an old classmate is the cutest thing you will see today

We usually avoid our old classmates. Not Zozi
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

The incredibly touching story behind Zozibini Tunzi’s #TakeUpSpace T-shirt

When young entrepreneur Bangilizwe 'Bangi' Msikinya heard that Miss Universe Zozibini Thuzi would be kicking off her homecoming tour with a huge ...
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Zozi Tunzi's best and worst looks from her Miss Universe homecoming tour The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Best and worst dressed A-listers on the #SONA2020 red carpet The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. Mandla, Rabia are Sona fashion goals - four times they rocked red carpet Lifestyle
  4. Zozi Tunzi was a 'regal African queen' in her Sona gown, says celeb designer The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. The incredibly touching story behind Zozibini Tunzi’s #TakeUpSpace T-shirt The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

Battle for meat and 'safety cabins': Coronavirus lockdown in China leads to ...
Decade-long government failure leaves Limpopo community risking their life for ...