WATCH | How to make a decadent salted caramel popcorn cheesecake

Skip the biscuits and use marshmallows, white chocolate and popcorn to create the base for your next cheesecake. You won't regret it

18 February 2020 - 00:00 By Foodies of SA

Makes: 1 x 26cm cheesecake

For the base:

2 tbsp oil

100g IMBO Butterfly Popcorn

2 tbsp butter

200g white marshmallows

100g white chocolate, melted

For the cheesecake filling:

2 x 250g tubs of cream cheese, softened

2 cups cream

1½ cups icing sugar

1 tsp lemon juice

1 tsp vanilla essence

For the salted caramel:

½ tin caramel

3 tbsp cream, heated in the microwave

Pinch of salt, or to taste

Method:

  1. Start by making the base. Heat the oil in a heavy-based pot and pour in the popcorn kernels. Stir well, cover with a lid and remove from the heat when the pops are more than 2 seconds apart. Allow to cool.
  2. Melt the butter in a large pot over medium heat, then add the marshmallows and stir until they're starting to melt. Add the melted white chocolate and stir until the marshmallows are completely melted. Remove the pot from the heat.
  3. Add the popcorn to the marshmallow and white chocolate mixture and stir to coat completely. Allow to cool for 2 minutes.
  4. Grease a 26 cm springform pan with non-stick spray. Press the popcorn mixture into the pan using the bottom of a measuring cup, creating an even layer along the bottom and halfway up the sides. Set aside.
  5. To make the cheesecake filling, place the cream cheese and 1 cup of the icing sugar in a mixing bowl. Beat with an electric mixer until smooth and creamy, about 1-2 minutes. Set aside.
  6. Place the cream, the leftover ½ cup icing sugar, lemon juice and vanilla essence in a medium-sized bowl. Beat with an electric mixer until it forms stiff peaks, about 4-5 minutes.
  7. Add the cream cheese mixture to the whipped cream and mix them together until just combined.
  8. Make the salted caramel by whisking the caramel treat, hot cream and salt together in a small bowl. Allow to cool.
  9. To assemble the cake, pour the cheesecake mixture into the prepared popcorn crust. Pour small blobs of caramel onto the cheesecake and create a swirled marbled effect using the end of a spoon.
  10. Refrigerate for at least four hours, or overnight, so the filling can set before serving.

