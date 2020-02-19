A side order ... of drinks

There’s been so much innovation on the South African drinks scene in the past few years it’s actually been quite difficult to keep up. From the multitudes of craft gins, to South African takes on tequila and natural wines, it’s clear that the sky is the limit for talented local distillers and winemakers.

No wonder, then, that some of them are feeling extra creative and branching out into areas they hadn’t previously explored: think winemakers well known for white wines making a red blend, anonymously, for the Publik Kolab project, for example.

Then there’s the innovative Cape Town rum-maker who recently decided to create a Tiki-style gin, and the top local gin-makers who have been nurturing a most unusual brandy.

While it’s tempting to call these “side projects”, doing so does risk putting them in a non-serious category that we wouldn’t actually want to see these brilliant offerings reduced to. But the best policy is probably not to worry too much about how to categorise them, and simply enjoy ...