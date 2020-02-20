How three top Cape Town chefs are making a case for street food over fine dining

Cape Town’s hottest young chefs are exploring a different style of dining with their exuberance for street-style chow. There’s a strong shift away from the stuffy settings of fine dining establishments to more casual yet refined eateries with an emphasis on street food – and it’s pretty damn delicious.

Here are three flavourful, street food-esque spots in Cape Town worth taking a bite out of:

1. TJINGTJING TORII

The laidback ground floor section of TjingTjing House, Torii, serves up casual Japanese street food – the likes of which can be found in one of Japan’s many yokocho (alleyway) eateries.

Expect buttery miso chicken ramen and sticky pork belly steamed buns. A special mention must go to its Atsui Dog, an absolutely cracking all-beef sausage served in a milk bread bun, topped with kewpie mayo, kimchi, hot sauce and strips of nori – it’s a wonderfully creative and clever twist on the classic hotdog.

End the meal with a selection of mochi or a decadent Japanese cheesecake with miso caramel.

• 165 Longmarket Street, Cape Town City Centre, Cape Town, 021-422-4374 /422-4920

2. THE MELTING POT CAFETERIA

Chef John van Zyl, previously at the helm of Liam Tomlin’s Indian-tapas eatery Thali, returned from his travels and wowed Cape Town with his Melting Pot pop-up. Now onto its second iteration, the concept has found a permanent home in the form of The Melting Pot Cafeteria.

This minimalist space sees van Zyl take his global street food-inspired cuisine to the next level. Van Zyl is careful not to label his style of cuisine, which works to his advantage – the world is his playground, and this is represented on the plate.