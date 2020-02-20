Food

IN PICS | 10 dishes and ingredients you've probably been mispronouncing

Consider yourself a foodie? Make sure you’re pronouncing words like 'quesadilla' and 'umngqusho' correctly

20 February 2020 - 00:00 By Sanet Oberholzer
You say 'kwess-uh-dee-lah', we say 'ke-sah-dee-yah'; a tasty Mexican quesadilla stuffed with cheese, tomato, chicken and corn.
Image: 123RF/Olga Miltsova

We’ve all been in that awkward position: you see something exotic on a menu but you’re not sure how to pronounce it so you decide to order something else — probably something boring — instead.

From the Mexican quesadilla to traditional South African umngqusho and trendy edamame beans in a poke bowl, here's nail the pronunciation of these commonly mispronounced foods every time.

1. QUESADILLA

Consider it a Mexican tramezzini: cheese and other ingredients sandwiched between two tortillas and toasted.  

The wrong way to pronounce it: Kwess-uh-dee-lah

The right way: Ke-sah-dee-yah

2. POKE

Hawaii's answer to sushi, this dish features raw marinated fish cut into small pieces and typically served in a bowl with rice and other ingredients.

The wrong way to pronounce it: Poh-ke (rhyming with joke)

The right way: Poh-kay (rhyming with okay)

A tuna poke bowl starring rice, cucumbers, avocado and red cabbage.
Image: 123RF/Sergii Koval

3. BRUSCHETTA

An Italian antipasto of toasted bread with toppings.

The wrong way to pronounce it: Bru-shet-ta

The right way: Brew-sket-ta (pronounced ‘k’ instead of ‘sh’)

Bruschetta toppings can range from a simple salad of tomatoes dressed with balsamic vinegar and olive oil to more elaborate combinations of ingredients.
Image: 123RF/Kati Finell

4. UMNGQUSHO 

One of Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi and the late Nelson Mandela's favourite foods, this Xhosa stew is made of samp and beans.

The wrong way to pronounce it: Oom-ku-sho

The right way: Oom-nqoo-shoh (with a click on the ‘q’)

5. EDAMAME

A popular snack served up in Japanese restaurants, these young green soybeans are typically boiled and served in the pod (which you don't eat).

The wrong way to pronounce it: Ed-a-mame

The right way: Ay-duh-mah-may (with emphasis on the third syllable)

Edamame look a bit like 'hairy' sugar snap peas when they're in the pod.
Image: 123RF/ kps1234

6. QUINOA

This trendy protein-rich grain is typically found in bowls and salads.

The wrong way to pronounce it: Kwin-oh-ah

The right way: Keen-wah

7. TEMPEH

Following on from the growing popularity of meat alternatives like tofu and seitan, Uber Eats tips tempeh to be one of the hottest food trends of 2020, reports BizCommunity. It's traditional Indonesian cake-like product made from fermented soybeans.

The wrong way to pronounce it: Tem-peh

The right way: Tem-pei

Teryaki tempeh with rice and vegetables.
Image: 123RF/Elena Veselova

8. GNOCCHI

Italian potato dumplings served with an array of different pasta sauces.

The wrong way to pronounce it: Guh-no-chee

The right way: Nyoh-key

Though typically made with ordinary potatoes, gnocchi can be made with sweet potatoes too.
Image: 123RF/Heinz Leitner

9. JALAPEÑO

A medium-sized chili pepper that's a commonly used ingredient in Mexican dishes.

The wrong way to pronounce it: Ja-luh-pee-no

The right way: Ha-lah-pen-yo (in Spanish, a ‘j’ sounds more like an ‘h’)

Jalapeno poppers - chill peppers typically stuffed with cheese, crumbed and deep fried - go down well with a shot or two of tequila.
Image: 123RF/snyfer

10. PAELLA

A Spanish rice dish that typically includes seafood.

The wrong way to pronounce it: Pie-yella

The right way: Pah-yey-ya

Saffron gives the rice in a paella its characteristic yellow colour.
Image: 123RF/foodandmore

