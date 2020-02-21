Tequila orange ice cream anyone? Moonshine's 'spirited' desserts take off

What could be better than a decadently rich ice cream? How about a decadently rich ice cream with a splash of booze? That’s the inspiration that drove Laszlo Bene and Willem Steenkamp to develop their range of “spirited” ice creams, called Moonshine.

“We both love food – creating it and eating it,” says Laszlo. Ice cream is a particular favourite, which is why the friends – both of whom have backgrounds in the media and communications industries – decided to experiment with adding a dash of their favourite tipple.

Easier said than done, however. Although making ice cream is a well-entrenched hobby for Willem – one he has indulged for 25 years – creating an alcohol infusion is no simple task, as alcohol a­ffects the freezing process. Not that the pair were deterred.

“We played around for a while, and when we finally nailed the recipe, we saw that our friends reacted well to it,” Laszlo recalls.