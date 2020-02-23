Hazendal Wine Estate creates state-of-the-art adventure land for kids
Fusing fun, fantasy and education, Wonderdal will keep your little ones entertained while you sample some of this Stellenbosch estate's delicious wines
23 February 2020 - 00:00
What to do if you're a kid and your mom and dad are wine tasting, eating Russian-inspired lunches or having a refreshing beer in the open-air beer garden at the beautiful Hazendal Wine Estate in Stellenbosch? If you were at any other wine farm on the Cape Wine Route you'd join your little brother in a nasal rendition of the well known whine, "When are we gonna go home?"
It's precisely because they have children of their own that husband and wife team Shlomi Azar and Simone Voloshin (daughter of Estate owner Dr Mark Voloshin), have created an adventure land called Wonderdal to enthral, amaze and educate kids...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.