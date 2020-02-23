Hazendal Wine Estate creates state-of-the-art adventure land for kids

Fusing fun, fantasy and education, Wonderdal will keep your little ones entertained while you sample some of this Stellenbosch estate's delicious wines

What to do if you're a kid and your mom and dad are wine tasting, eating Russian-inspired lunches or having a refreshing beer in the open-air beer garden at the beautiful Hazendal Wine Estate in Stellenbosch? If you were at any other wine farm on the Cape Wine Route you'd join your little brother in a nasal rendition of the well known whine, "When are we gonna go home?"



It's precisely because they have children of their own that husband and wife team Shlomi Azar and Simone Voloshin (daughter of Estate owner Dr Mark Voloshin), have created an adventure land called Wonderdal to enthral, amaze and educate kids...