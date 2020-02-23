RECIPE | Tabbouleh

Fresh parsley is the star ingredient in this Lebanese grain salad

Traditional tabbouleh is made with a generous helping of chopped parsley and varying, smaller amounts of burghul, a Persian word meaning 'bruised grain'.



Burghul is a wheat that has been steamed or parboiled, dried and ground. It's available from health shops or the health food sections in stores and requires little preparation. The tender grain has a chewy texture and a light, nutty flavour that work well with spring onion and mint. Go easy on the burghul - too much and the dish will be heavy instead of fluffy and light...