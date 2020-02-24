WATCH| Nando’s takes a dig at competitors selling chicken nuggets

Fast-food chain Nando’s has taken a dig its competitors, asking what part of the chicken nuggets come from.

In the viral video, a conversation between a rival fast-food chicken outlet and a customer can be heard taking place.

The customer, before placing an order for nuggets, asks the woman on the other end of the line what part of the chicken a nugget comes from.

The customer goes as far as asking if a chicken nugget is the “bum part” and hints that it is “modified”.

At the end of the conversation, Nando’s can be heard saying: “At Nando’s, we also don’t know what a nugget is. That’s why you won’t find it on our menu.”

The dig had social media in stitches. It was retweeted more than 2,000 times and liked more than 7,100 times.