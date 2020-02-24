WATCH| Nando’s takes a dig at competitors selling chicken nuggets
Fast-food chain Nando’s has taken a dig its competitors, asking what part of the chicken nuggets come from.
In the viral video, a conversation between a rival fast-food chicken outlet and a customer can be heard taking place.
The customer, before placing an order for nuggets, asks the woman on the other end of the line what part of the chicken a nugget comes from.
The customer goes as far as asking if a chicken nugget is the “bum part” and hints that it is “modified”.
At the end of the conversation, Nando’s can be heard saying: “At Nando’s, we also don’t know what a nugget is. That’s why you won’t find it on our menu.”
The dig had social media in stitches. It was retweeted more than 2,000 times and liked more than 7,100 times.
What part of the chicken does a nugget come from? Ra botsa fela... 🐓 pic.twitter.com/buFcQN9NDw— NandosSA (@NandosSA) February 21, 2020
Just what are chicken nuggets made from, you ask.
Well, according to a McDonald's 2014 video, chicken nuggets are made with mechanically separated chicken, using the bits and parts of birds that are not sellable.
KFC did not let the jab go.
The fast-food restaurant clapped back, telling Nando's to pose its question to rapper Kanye West, whose wife, Kim Kardashian, shared a viral picture of him enjoying a bucket of fried chicken.
Ask Ye 💁🏾♀️ https://t.co/XbOOay5DoQ pic.twitter.com/lzTSU73lnv— KFC South Africa (@KFCSA) February 21, 2020
Social media users praised Nando’s for its shade. Here is a snapshot of the reactions:
KFC launched nuggets and Nandos fetched them... I would genuinely like to know the answer to this though 🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/QzLiWpmIQf— Gabi Mbele (@TheGabi) February 22, 2020
KFC just introduced nuggets and Nandos is making fun of them, damn 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/cLlqgq1mZv— BaeLatrix La-Dr-Strange (@Rakgaadi) February 23, 2020
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 @NandosSA savagery level is on 1000. “When slaughtering one ever said cut out the chicken nugget for uGogo” https://t.co/S2aHXRv6ir— Pumza Fihlani (@Pumza_Fihlani) February 22, 2020