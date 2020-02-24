RECIPE | Beef rump with smashed potatoes & anchovy vinaigrette

BEEF RUMP WITH SMASHED POTATOES & ANCHOVY VINAIGRETTE

Preparation and cooking time: 4 hours and 30 minutes (plus standing time)

Serves: 4

Cook's notes:

• Beef rump cap, sometimes referred to as “piranha”, its Brazilian name, is prized for the layer of fat across the top of the meat, which keeps the meat moist and adds flavour.

• It is important for this recipe that your oven is accurate. To check, place an oven thermometer on the shelf before heating to the specified temperature. Adjust the oven according to thermometer reading.

• To test beef is medium-rare, run a fine metal skewer into the thickest part of the meat from the side; slightly red juices mean it is ready. Or insert a meat thermometer; it should read 60°C.

• The anchovy vinaigrette recipe makes 1 cup; you may not need all of it in this recipe, so keep it for other uses. Use leftover sliced roast beef with leftover anchovy vinaigrette in a crusty roll, or drizzle vinaigrette over grilled chicken or lamb.

Ingredients:

1kg baby potatoes

1.5kg beef rump cap

2 tsp sea salt flakes

2 tsp freshly ground black pepper

¾ cup (180ml) extra virgin olive oil

3 fresh long red chillies

15 anchovy fillets

¼ cup finely chopped fresh oregano leaves, plus extra to serve

1 tbsp white wine vinegar

Method:

1. Place potatoes in a saucepan of cold salted water; bring to the boil. Cook potatoes for 20 minutes or until tender. Drain well; pat dry with paper towel. Cool slightly; press down on potatoes to split slightly. Place potatoes on an oven tray.

2. Meanwhile, bring beef to room temperature. Preheat oven to 120°C/100°C fan (see notes). Place a wire rack over a large roasting pan.

3. Using a small sharp knife, score lines 5mm apart into the fat layer of the beef. Sprinkle with half the salt flakes and half the pepper. Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large frying pan over high heat; cook beef, fat-side down, for 5 minutes or until golden. Turn; cook until browned all over. Place beef on rack in roasting pan. Pour excess beef fat from frying pan over potatoes on tray; toss to coat, then season with remaining salt and pepper.

4. Roast beef for 3½ hours for medium-rare (see cook's notes above) or until cooked to your liking; roast potatoes alongside beef for last 30 minutes. Remove beef from oven; rest, covered loosely with foil, for 30 minutes.

5. While beef is resting, increase oven to 240°C/220°C fan; roast potatoes for a further 15 minutes or until golden and crisp.

6. Seed chillies. Finely chop chillies with anchovies. Process or blend anchovy mixture with oregano, vinegar and remaining oil until combined.

7. Spoon vinaigrette over beef; slice beef, serve with potatoes, topped with extra oregano.