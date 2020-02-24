RECIPE | Black pepper panna cotta with strawberry granita

It takes a bit of time to create the contrasting yet complementary elements of this creamy yet refreshing summer dessert, but the extra effort is definitely well worth it.

BLACK PEPPER PANNA COTTA WITH STRAWBERRY GRANITA

Preparation and cooking time: 55 minutes (plus refrigeration and freezing)

Serves: 6

Cook's notes:

• Stir l cup puréed fresh strawberries or mango into the ricotta mixture, if you like.

• For a chocolate twist, add chocolate liqueur instead of marsala.

Ingredients:

1 bunch fresh basil (20g)

1 cup (220g) caster sugar

2¼ cups (560ml) water

250g strawberries, plus extra to serve

3 leaves gelatin (15g)

1 cup (250ml) milk

600ml pouring cream

2 tsp freshly ground black pepper

Method:

1. Pick a handful of small basil leaves; reserve to serve.

2. For granita, pick ½ cup firmly packed basil leaves. Place basil in a small saucepan with ¾ cup of the sugar and the water over medium heat; cook, stirring, without boiling until sugar dissolves. Bring to a simmer; cook for 8 minutes. Cool slightly.

3. Trim tops from strawberries. Place strawberries in a food processor. Pour syrup through a fine sieve over strawberries; discard solids. Process until smooth and combined. Pour strawberry mixture into a 20cm x 30cm slice pan. Freeze granita for 1 hour.

4. Using a fork, break up any ice crystals in the granita. Freeze for a further 3 hours, scraping with a fork every hour or until frozen.

5. Meanwhile, place gelatin in a medium bowl of cold water; soak for 5 minutes or until softened. Remove; squeeze out excess water. Set aside.

6. Place milk, cream, remaining sugar and the pepper in a medium saucepan over medium heat; cook, stirring, until sugar dissolves but mixture is warm but not simmering. Remove pan from heat; add gelatin and stir until dissolved.

7. Strain panna cotta mixture through a fine sieve into a jug; cover surface directly with plastic wrap. Refrigerate for 30 minutes.

8. Stir panna cotta mixture; pour into six 150ml serving glasses. Cover; refrigerate for 3 hours or until set.

9. Serve panna cotta topped with spoonfuls of granita, sliced extra strawberries and reserved basil.