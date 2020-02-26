Fabrica Do Prego is Cape Town’s coolest prego joint

Rubbing shoulders with SANS Community on Sea Point Main Road, Fabrica do Prego offers what is arguably the most delicious prego roll in Cape Town.

Formerly known as Chippies, this family-run business recently underwent a facelift – all bold graphics and Bordallo Pinheiro pieces – to become Fabrica do Prego.

Fabrica do Prego was founded in the late 1970s by Manuel Do Rego and Armando Teles, and current owner Orlanda Simal saw the potential of the unique concept and joined forces with the founders.

As a result, the first Chippies Prego opened its doors in Rondebosch in 1996. After the original founders parted ways recently, it was decided to give the brand a new look while retaining their core ethos: good, wholesome, family-style food inspired by the unique flavours of Portugal.

Translated as Prego Factory, Fabrica do Prego was born after Orlanda brought her son, and now marketing manager, Marco on board. Together they redesigned the packaging of Chippies’ famous prego, piri piri and barbecue sauces. In a collaborative effort, Marco worked with Francois Rey of Monday Design to develop what are now Fabrica’s instantly recognisable receptacles, and Parsons Branding handled the illustration design and logo of a young woman eating a prego roll.