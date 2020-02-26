Food

How much more you'll be paying for your booze thanks to 2020 sin taxes

26 February 2020 - 15:34 By Toni Jaye Singer
With the ever-increasing cost of alcohol, it's often more cost-effective to order a bottle of wine rather than a single glass at a restaurant, says chef Jessica Brodie.
Image: 123RF/serezniy

South Africans who are fond of the odd tipple take note: you'll soon be paying more for some of your favourite alcoholic beverages.

Spirits were the hardest hit by the new sin taxes finance minister Tito Mboweni announced during his 2020/21 budget speech on Wednesday — the price of a 750ml bottle of sips like whisky, gin and vodka is set to increase by R2.89.

While beers and ciders will go up by 8c per 340ml, there'll be no increase in the price of sorghum beer.

You'll pay 61c more for a 750ml bottle of sparkling wine. The cost of unfortified and fortified wines will rise by 14c and 23c respectively per bottle.

If you're on a budget, chef Jessica Brodie cautions against trying to save cash by ordering vino by the glass rather than springing for a whole bottle when eating out.

“The cost of a glass of wine at a restaurant is often what the restaurant pays for the bottle,” she told Sunday Times. “Restaurants charge that in case they open a bottle for one glass. You're much better off buying a bottle and taking what you don’t drink home with you.”

