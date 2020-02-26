Three Cape restaurants that'll satisfy your seafood craving

A sister restaurant to La Boheme Bistro and Wine Bar, Sea Grill fills that gap between no-frills fish and chips and fancy fine-dining, with excellent quality seafood from platters to tapas dishes, oysters and prawns, and regular specials.

“We source a lot of our seafood through the Abalobi initiative which supports small-scale fishermen in South Africa and where possible try to support the ‘little guys’.”

In May 2019 they also opened Sea Grill by La Boheme in Harfield Village, bringing a combination of the sister restaurants’ offerings to the Southern Suburbs.

Call 021 433 0789 or visit seagrill.co.za

2. SALTWATER GRILL, DURBANVILLE

Having established Saltwater Grill as a firm neighbourhood favourite in Pinelands, chef Dylan Paioni opened their second branch in his home suburb of Durbanville in December 2018.

“I strongly believe in keeping it simple and to never put limits on perfection,” he says.

“We offer an honest product, never cut corners and use the best produce from our suppliers. Our staff play a huge role in making us stand out, without them there would not be the famous Saltwater Grill.”

Regulars’ favourites include the Spanish seafood stew, seared tuna steaks and seafood fettucine marinara, and Dylan has introduced sushi at their Durbanville branch.

Call 021 224 0063 or visit saltwatergrillsa.com

3. GOLDFISH EATERY, STRAND

The idea for Goldfish started with a family conversation. “We were chatting about the poor quality of takeaway seafood,” says co-owner Mornay de Villiers, “and we decided to open our own seafood eatery based on the quality of seafood that we prepare at home for ourselves.”

He and his mother, Sandra, create a home-from-home atmosphere at Goldfish, using family recipes for a light batter on their signature deep-fried hake, and hand-cut potato chips.

“We support fisheries that are part of sustainable fishing programmes and buy only A-grade seafood and fresh vegetables,” adds Mornay.

Their salmon, prawn and calamari poke bowls are also becoming a hit. You can eat in or take away, and soon Goldfish will also sell frozen seafood to the public.

Call 021 300 5368 or visit goldfish-eatery.co.za