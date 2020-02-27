Tired of the same old tipple? Local boutique wines worth seeking out

Tired of the ho-hum mass-market brands that you’ll find on any supermarket shelf from Calvinia to Putsonderwater? These boutique cellars are making smart wines at small volumes, and they’re well worth seeking out:

1. THE GIANT PERIWINKLE

From grapes grown on the windswept Agulhas Plain, winemaker Pierre Rabie – also an advocate at the Cape bar – has grown his winery from a garagiste operation into a fully-fledged producer with its own cellar and vineyards near the hamlet of Baardskeerdersbos.

The Sun Spider Pinotage and Kelp Forest Syrah are particularly worth discovering, but right now it’s the Blanc Fumé – a lightly wooded sauvignon blanc – that’s the flagship, and a fine example of the cool-climate potential of the deep south.

For more information, call 082 465 8350 or visit giantperiwinkle.co.za

2. THISTLE & WEED

Winemaker Stephanie Wiid and viticulturist Etienne Terblanche are the duo behind this cult brand known for seeking out vines that show the same tenacity as the weeds farmers battle in the vineyard.

The star of the show is Duwweltjie, a chenin blanc from a venerable bushvine vineyard in Paarl. With natural yeasts and a long maturation in old oak barrels, it’s a wonderfully expressive example of old-vine chenin blanc.