Don Quixote's menu will hit the spot after a stroll in Joburg's Delta Park

Every weekend hundreds of walkers, kiddies, dogs and athletes take to Delta Park, Joburg’s favourite green lung squeezed between Blairgowrie and Victory Park.

The sheer size of the park with streams and bike tracks, running paths and lakes allows visitors to have fun with their sport of choice but with no risk of over-crowding. From cycling to Tai Chi, cricket to horse-riding, running to volleyball, once thing’s for sure – after a few hours someone’s going to be hungry.

Enter Don Quixote, the second restaurant under the Delta Café ownership, now o­ffering delicious dinners and private functions. Situated just a few stairs above the existing restaurant, you can immediately see the venue’s potential for a rollicking birthday party.

The decor and design are pretty plain, which is a big plus for those keen on having a theme-led event but for casual diners may be a little bland. That said, the incredible views across the park from the deck are not some that you’d like over-powered with fussy design.

Holding true to their original ethos family-loving and dog-welcoming, Don Quixote is a great spot for a Saturday lunch after a leg stretch in the park.