Restaurant
Don Quixote's menu will hit the spot after a stroll in Joburg's Delta Park
Like its sister establishment, Delta Cafe, this eatery is family-loving and dog-welcoming
Every weekend hundreds of walkers, kiddies, dogs and athletes take to Delta Park, Joburg’s favourite green lung squeezed between Blairgowrie and Victory Park.
The sheer size of the park with streams and bike tracks, running paths and lakes allows visitors to have fun with their sport of choice but with no risk of over-crowding. From cycling to Tai Chi, cricket to horse-riding, running to volleyball, once thing’s for sure – after a few hours someone’s going to be hungry.
Enter Don Quixote, the second restaurant under the Delta Café ownership, now offering delicious dinners and private functions. Situated just a few stairs above the existing restaurant, you can immediately see the venue’s potential for a rollicking birthday party.
The decor and design are pretty plain, which is a big plus for those keen on having a theme-led event but for casual diners may be a little bland. That said, the incredible views across the park from the deck are not some that you’d like over-powered with fussy design.
Holding true to their original ethos family-loving and dog-welcoming, Don Quixote is a great spot for a Saturday lunch after a leg stretch in the park.
A real hit on the menu is the pizza – made from unbleached, stone-ground local flours, the bases are handmade and cold-fermented for over 18 hours. This level of care means that quantities are limited – make sure you get your order in before the lunch rush descends!
If carbs are off the cards for you, try a Banting burger with grilled mushroom and broccoli mash, or a hot beef salad with salsa verde. Mini burgers and toasties are available for the kids, but the real hit for them will be the playground conveniently placed in line of sight with the tables. Kiddos can swing, slide and climb here in a shaded spot. Because of this child-friendliness, Don Quixote is an excellent place for baby showers where guests might have little hangers-on.
The bar has a good choice of draught beers, the wine list is suitable for the casual lunch fare, and the service is friendly.
With all of that, plus the views, the distractions for the kids, the delicious pizza and the fact that Fido can come along, you have a go-to answer for fun family afternoons.
• Visit Don Quixote at 76 Marlborough Ave Craighall Park. It's open on Tuesday from 9am-6pm, Wednesday to Friday from 9am-10pm, Saturday from 8am-10pm and Sunday from 8am-5pm. Call 010 900 3850 or visit Delta Cafe & Don Quixote
This article is adapted from one originally published in the Sunday Times Neighbourhood: Property and Lifestyle guide. Visit Yourneighbourhood.co.za