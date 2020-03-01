Food

Chef Portia Mbau's new cookbook is a celebration of all things Africa

The owner of Africa Café shares her culinary journey in The Africa Cookbook

01 March 2020 - 00:01 By Ilana Sharlin Stone

Here lies the ultimate food irony: Portia Mbau, SA chef and author of the newly published The Africa Cookbook - who for 27 years has fed thousands of mostly foreign tourists at her Cape Town restaurant, The Africa Café - first discovered dishes of other African countries in the US.

It was Africa Day at the Oregon university where Mbau was a bursary student. She will never forget the thrill of tasting dishes prepared by other African students from their home countries. In 2020, South Africans are still more likely to have tasted osso bucco than a groundnut stew...

