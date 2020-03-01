RECIPE | Portia Mbau's aromatic Ethiopian spiced bread

Portia Mbau, author of 'Africa Cookbook', shares her recipe for this moist, sweet and spicy bread

To make this recipe you need to have stores of my spiced butter, Niter Kebbeh, and Berbere paste in the fridge. If not, start off by making enough of both — it's worth the effort! Niter Kebbeh gives this aromatic bread its unique moistness and sweet, spicy flavour.



Makes: 1 loaf..